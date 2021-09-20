Today's top stories for Sept. 20, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Monday!

If you're heading out the door this morning, you'll want to bring along the umbrella. Click here for the latest forecast.

Here are some top stories around our area for September 20, 2021.

Booster debate

Do you need a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? Right now, it depends on who you are.

This recommendation is not the last word – the FDA and CDC will both be able to weigh in within the next week, and some local hospitals say they're waiting on that final decision before offering boosters to a wider population.

If you have a compromised immune system, you are eligible for a booster shot.

From adversity to inspiration

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, WHAS11 is highlighting Latinx community members who are working to change our city – and the world.

Dueñas said she is proud of how far she has come and where she is in life — and she's hoping to help other women get through their struggles.

Read more about her story here.

It's fall, y'all!

The first day of fall is This Wednesday, which means that many seasonal traditions and events are coming back to Kentuckiana.

From picking a pumpkin at Huber’s to celebrating Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, there are plenty of things to do this fall.

Check out our list here.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.