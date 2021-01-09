What you need to know for Sept. 2, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Thursday.

Here are some top stories around our area for Sept. 2, 2021.

'We really need those nurses.'

The University of Louisville is relaunching its accelerated nursing program to lessen the strain of the health care worker shortage caused by COVID pandemic.

Current UofL nursing students said they believe the program will benefit the nursing workforce in the long run.

The 15-month program will have 30 openings for candidates in Louisville and Owensboro. Applications close Nov. 15 and classes will start next May.

Child killed in shooting

Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a 9-year-old was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Ailanthus Trail. The child was taken to the hospital before police arrived, but did not survive. Police did not say how the child was shot or if they’re looking for suspects.

If you have any information on what might have happened, call 574-5673. You can remain anonymous.

Driver's license goes digital

Kentucky residents will soon be able to add their driver's license or state ID to their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Through Apple’s new program, residents can upload images of their IDs to their devices and use the digital version at places like the airport.

Apple said IDs will be protected by all of the privacy and security features already installed in their products. An estimated launch date for the program has not been announced.

