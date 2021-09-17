What you need to know for Sept. 17, 2021

Here are some top stories from around Kentuckiana for Friday.

Today is Give for Good Louisville - a day dedicated to giving back to local charitable organizations. If you'd like to donate to your favorite charity or nonprofit, click here.

Police reforms are 'in process'

Nearly eight months after an outside audit called the Louisville Metro Police Department 'department in crisis', only four of the organization's 102 recommendations have been completed.

However, LMPD Chief Erika Shields said the number on the department's online dashboard doesn’t tell the whole story, since many of the recommendations will take time to complete.

More than half of the recommendations, which include things like de-escalation training and improving recruiting are listed as “in process.”

Viral vandalism challenge

The ‘devious lick’ trend encourages kids to steal things from school property – like doors, soap dispensers and even sinks. Attempts at the challenge have been reported in school districts in central Indiana and officials are working to combat it.

TikTok has been removing the trend from its platform, but it hasn't stopped everyone as some students have started using a different spelling of the word.

Road closed

The second round of full closures on the Sherman Minton Bridge starts tonight. Between Friday night and Monday morning, all eastbound lanes of the bridge from Indiana to Kentucky will be closed.

While the lanes are closed, you should take I-65 and I-265 to cross states. More info on the detours is available here.

Roads around Jeffersontown will also be closed this weekend for the annual Gaslight Festival. Portions of Taylorsville Road and Watterson Trail will be affected.

