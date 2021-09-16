What you need to know for Sept. 16, 2021

Here are some top stories from around Kentuckiana for Thursday.

Picking up the pieces

Heavy rains brought flash flooding to Bardstown Wednesday and business owners are working to salvage what's left in their stores.

The owner of Rachelle Danielle Rose Gifts & Décor, Mary Taylor, said she had 16 inches of water in her storage basement after rain moved through – destroying around $10,000 worth of her inventory.

Locals were taken by surprise by the flooding – and some were left wondering if the city could have done more to prevent this from happening.

Taco festival still on

Organizers of the Taco and Margarita Festival coming to Louisville in October are reassuring possible attendees after complaints from similar events were shared online.

The festival is set to come to Lynn Family Stadium on Oct. 2. Local vendors who are planning to participate in the event, like Four Pegs and I Love Tacos, say they feel confident that the festival will be managed properly, despite the issues reported in other states.

Selling fast!

If you want to meet the sloth at the Louisville Zoo, you’ll need to act fast. The next round of tickets to the zoo’s Sloth Experience went on sale Wednesday morning and dates sold out quickly.

Tickets were available starting in Feb. 2022, but as of Thursday morning, the earliest available ticket option is in July.

Tickets for the Sloth Experience at $80 and participants will be able to explore the sloth habitat at the zoo and get a picture with Sunni, the zoo’s new sloth.

