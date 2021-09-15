What you need to know for Sept. 15, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Wednesday.

Here are some top stories from around Kentuckiana for Sept. 15, 2021.

Your questions answered

Younger children may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by Halloween – and that means parents will likely have questions about the vaccine.

Local disease experts said the vaccines are not being rushed and children will receive vaccine doses that differ from adults. As of right now, the Pfizer vaccine could be approved for emergency use first, with Moderna following at the end of the year.

Put on notice

People living in several homeless communities in Louisville were put on notice this week – they have three weeks to find a new place to live.

The city posted a 21-day notice for homeless camps from Jackson Street to Main Street due to the areas not being safe or sanitary.

Community organizations will increase outreach in the area to make sure these people have the resources they need to find shelter.

Donors needed

The Red Cross is looking for more Black donors in hopes of saving people from sickle cell disease. An account manager for the Red Cross said Black donors have specific markers in their cells that make their blood ideal for treating the disease.

The common and inherited disorder can cause serious complications including respiratory issues and organ failure. While there isn’t a cure for sickle cell disease, blood transfusions are widely used for critical cases.

If you would like to sign up for an appointment to donate blood, you can visit the American Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

