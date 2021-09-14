What you need to know for Sept. 14, 2021

Here are some top stories from around Kentuckiana for Tuesday.

Here are some top stories from around Kentuckiana for Sept. 14, 2021.

Don't skip the test

If you’ve registered for a COVID-19 test, it’s very important that you keep that appointment – or cancel if you aren’t able to make it. With the spread of the delta variant, the demand for testing is high and no-shows may keep other people from getting tested.

A new review by the New York Times lists six Kentucky counties in the top 10 areas with the highest COVID infection rates. In his most recent briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear said more than two-thirds of the state’s hospitals are experiencing “critical staffing shortages.”

Shortage grows worse

The staffing shortage at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections isn’t a new issue, but it’s a severe one. There are more than 120 open positions and the officers currently working there are putting in 72-hour weeks to keep things running.

City leaders, family members and former officers all say something needs to be done, and officials say potential solutions are in the works. The issue will be brought up for discussion at Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting.

Update needed

If you own an Apple device, you will want to update it as soon as possible. Apple issued an emergency software patch Monday to protect against a recently detected spyware exploit.

The security flaw allows hackers to access people’s devices without their knowledge. You can view your device settings to make sure it has the most recent update.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

