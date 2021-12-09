What you need to know for Sept. 13, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Monday.

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for September 13, 2021.

Stolen vehicles found

Kentucky State Police are looking for at least two suspects after multiple stolen vehicles were found over the weekend.

State troopers were called in to help St. Matthews Police after the stolen vehicles were spotted on I-65. After multiple pursuits, at least four vehicles were recovered in Jefferson and Hardin County. Two of the drivers were able to escape from police.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, you are urged to contact KSP or St. Matthews Police.

Body found in Shawnee Park

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead in Shawnee Park Saturday afternoon. After speaking to family members and friends, police believe the man may be Jermaine Sprewer, the victim of a recent kidnapping.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity when the autopsy is completed.

Gaslight Festival returns

The 52nd Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival is underway. The eight-day event brings in thousands for various events including a 5K race, parade and balloon glow.

If you live in and around Jeffersontown, your commute may be affected. Portions of Watterson Trail, Taylorsville Road and Ruckriegel Parkway will be closed at different times throughout the week.

