What you need to know for Sept. 10, 2021

Here are some top stories from around Kentuckiana for September 10, 2021.

Lawmakers scrap statewide mask mandate in schools

Kentucky lawmakers voted to override Governor Andy Beshear's vetoes of Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 2. The bills stand as originally passed.

Senate Bill 1 is an education bill that would end a statewide mask mandate for Kentucky school districts. Lawmakers passed SB1 Thursday, changing the way Kentucky school districts handle COVID-19.

The legislation puts masking decisions in the hands of school districts instead of the Kentucky Department of Education.

Another measure passed was Senate Bill 2, which would ban statewide mask mandates and prohibit health care systems from requiring vaccinations of employees.

Remembering 9/11, 20 years later | Events this weekend

Saturday marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. A full schedule of events is planned across Kentuckiana this weekend in remembrance of those who lost their lives on that day.

We're keeping track of events across Kentuckiana for the weekend of September 11.

Some events include a tribute at Louisville Fire Department headquarters, a blood drive and a ceremony in remembrance in New Albany.

LMPD search for man kidnapped for ransom

Police are asking the community's help in finding a kidnapping victim last seen Sept. 7, 2021.

LMPD said the family of 25-year-old Jermaine Sprewer received a FaceTime call from an unknown location showing Sprewer bound with several guns pointed at him. An unidentified assailant demanded a large sum of money.

The calls came from the victim's phone, and police were not able to give exact details on how many assailants could be involved.

LMPD said Sprewer's last known location was in the 6100 block of Crockett Drive. He has not been seen or heard since.

