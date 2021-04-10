Tuesday's top stories: Oct. 5, 2021

Here are some top stories from around Kentuckiana for Tuesday.

Here are some top stories from around our area for Oct. 5, 2021.

'Test to Stay'

Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is considering adopting the "Test to Stay" option to keep more kids and staff members in classrooms. The school board plans to talk about the plan tonight.

Under the program, if a student or staff member is exposed to COVID-19, they may be able to avoid going into quarantine if they meet certain criteria and get tested every night before school.

Oldham County Schools implemented the program in September and officials say the results have been promising - but some JCPS families said they're concerned about whether their kids will truly be safe.

Released inmates offending again

A new report says that nearly 50% of Kentucky inmates who were released early due to concerns about COVID-19 are now facing new criminal charges.

While at least one state official said the governor should be held responsible for these new crimes, Gov. Beshear pointed out that charges aren't the same as convictions.

His office is planning to look into the data, too.

Empty the Shelters!

If you're looking for a new pet, now is a great time to adopt one from the Kentucky Humane Society.

The shelter is participating in the "Empty the Shelters" event this week, which means that dogs one year old and older are $25 to adopt and cats can be adopted for free.

The promotion is available through Oct. 10.

