Monday's top stories: Oct. 4, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Monday!

Here are some top stories from around our area for Oct. 4, 2021.

Strike continues

Hundreds of Heaven Hill employees are about to enter week 4 of their strike against the Bardstown distillery.

That means four weeks without income or insurance - and many families are starting to feel the strain.

But they're refusing to budge until the company changes its proposed contract. Union members have said they'll strike for "as long as it takes."

Grand opening

A new regional driver’s license office is set to open in the Parkland neighborhood this week.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Monday morning and Gov. Andy Beshear, Mayor Greg Fischer and Secretary Jim Gray of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are expected to attend.

The move will give residents in western Jefferson County more access to get REAL IDs and other federally approved documents like passports.

Spooky vibes

October is here which means the countdown to Halloween is on!

Whether you want something terrifying or family-friendly, there are plenty of ways you can celebrate the holiday this month in Kentuckiana.

Click here to figure out which events you want to try this year.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.