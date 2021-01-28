What you need to know Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

Good Thursday morning!

Snow day!

Most of us in Kentuckiana saw around two to three inches of snow Wednesday. Most schools are using Thursday as an e-learning or non-traditional instruction (NTI), although a few districts have canceled school altogether. Check the latest updates on closings here.

What does that wintry weather mean for your morning commute? Transportation officials said things are looking pretty good, especially on the interstates. Crews treated the roads early in the day Wednesday and plows have been running throughout the night to make sure your drive into work is as smooth as possible.

Secondary and neighborhood roads may still be a little slick this morning, especially if they didn’t get as much treatment.

Here are some tips as you hit the road:

Avoid using cruise control in wintry weather

Give the car in front of you plenty of room

Speed up and slow down gradually

If you do slide, turn your steering wheel with your car, not against it.

Former UofL star talks about her struggles with COVID-19

In the latest episode of HBO Max's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Former University of Louisville women's basketball star Asia Durr discussed her long-term battle with COVID-19. The interview, posted to social media, features Durr detailing the physical hardships that have come since her diagnosis in June 2020.

"I couldn't breathe. I was spitting up blood. It was just lung pain that was just so severe. It felt somebody took a long knife and was stabbing you in your lungs each second," Durr said in the interview. She also said she hasn't been able to pick up a basketball since her diagnosis.

Durr was a standout for the Cardinals from 2015-2019. A two-time All American and back-to-back ACC Player of the Year, Durr was drafted second overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty.

Indiana youth shelter volunteer honored

Johanna Miller, a coordinator for the Clark County Youth Shelter, was recently awarded the Indiana Safe Place Program Award. The award recognizes Safe Place agencies for the outreach they do in the community.

Before the pandemic, Miller would visit schools or travel out into the community to speak with children. After COVID-19 hit, she changed her focus to reaching kids through social media.

The shelter was asked to target 10% of their population, which includes Clark and Floyd County, and Miller went above and beyond.

“Johanna just knocked it out of the park,” said Assistant Director Ashley Braswell.

