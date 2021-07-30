What you need to know for July 30, 2021

Here are some top stories around our area for Friday.

Here are some top stories around our area for July 30, 2021.

The second 'Shot at a Million' COVID-19 vaccine lottery winners are set to be announced Friday.

The drawing for the winners took place Thursday and there will be one final drawing in August for winners.

Thursday night's 2021 NBA Draft saw a handful of local players being selected.

Kentucky big man Isaiah Jackson was the only local player selected going in the first round to the Los Angeles Lakers. The 22nd overall pick will actually being heading to the Washington Wizards as part of a reported trade package for former MVP Russell Westbrook.

Louisville guard David Johnson was selected 47th overall by the Toronto Raptors and Kentucky's Brandon Boston Jr. was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies 51st overall. Boston Jr. is reportedly heading to the Los Angeles Clippers via trade.

Finally, Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey was selected 53rd overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Louisville Metro Council is putting an element of student safety back on center stage.

Thursday night, Metro Council members talked about funding for school traffic guards in Jefferson County. This comes two years after some of these LMPD positions were cut at a handful of schools.

With the start of the JCPS school year just days away, parents and city leaders are preparing best safety measures — including for young students walking to and from school.

"We're wanting to protect our youngest and most vulnerable citizens in Jefferson County," said Robin Shouse, a supervisor for Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic Guard Office.

