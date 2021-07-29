What you need to know for July 29, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Happy Thursday morning!

If you missed any Olympic action yesterday, you can get caught up here.

Here are some top stories around our area for July 29, 2021.

Businesses adopt mask rule changes

While most stores we spoke to aren’t requiring masks for customers, they do recommend them – and many employees are being asked to wear masks again.

With vaccination rates for Kentucky hovering around 50%, masking provides a sense of safety, especially in a public-facing job.

Homeless camp clearing resumes

Louisville leaders announced Wednesday that the city will go back to clearing homeless encampments after a pause during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting this week, the city will begin posting 21-day notices of clearing encampments “when warranted to health and/or safety concerns.”

Officials insist they're still looking for a permanent solution and Louisville’s chief of community building shared a four-phase plan for addressing the city’s homelessness, but those efforts don’t solve the problem for everyone.

Puppies!

Dozens of puppies are coming to the Kentucky Humane Society this week and, before they get their forever homes, they need temporary ones. The animal shelter in Louisville is looking for foster homes for the puppies, many of which are too young to be adopted.

If you want to help, you can submit a foster parent application online.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.