What you need to know for July 22, 2021

Here are some top stories around our area for July 22, 2021.

Opioid settlement

Kentucky will receive $460 million after Attorney General Daniel Cameron secured a settlement with four pharmaceutical companies over their roles in the opioid epidemic.

The settlement is part of a $26 billion national agreement and states have to sign on to get the money.

State leaders say this money could be used to boost prevention and treatment efforts for people struggling with addiction in the state. Kentucky saw a major spike in drug overdose deaths in the last year, seeing a more than 50% increase in overdose deaths between 2019 and 2020.

Shawnee shooting investigations

Louisville Metro Police are trying to determine if two shootings that happened in the same block overnight are related. They both happened in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue near W. Market Street.

The first one happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. A 16-year-old girl was killed, and a 15-year-old boy was injured.

The second shooting happened about 5 hours later, just before 2 a.m. This time the victim was a girl around 16 or 17 years old. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

If you know anything about either of these incidents, you can contact police anonymously at 574-5673.

Hazy week

Have you noticed how red the sunsets have been this week? The bold coloring is caused by the smoke drifting into our area from the wildfires out west.

While the haze makes for some stellar sunsets, it could cause issues for people with certain health problems.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Thursday, so people with respiratory illnesses like COPD or asthma, as well as those with heart and lung disease, should limit their time outdoors.

