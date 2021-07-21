What you need to know for July 21, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Wednesday.

'Louisville remains in a pandemic'

Dr. Sarah Moyer said cases of COVID-19 in Louisville have doubled just in the last week and the Delta variant has become the dominant strain locally.

This pattern mirrors what’s happening across the United States – the CDC said Tuesday that the variant made up 83% of the country’s current COVID cases.

While some cases have been breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals, Dr. Moyer said most of the cases are being seen in unvaccinated people.

Kids injured in shooting

Two children are recovering in the hospital after they were hit by a stray bullet in their home in the middle of the night.

The kids are expected to survive, but the incident has neighbors in Newburg on high alert. One neighbor said hearing gunshots wasn’t unusual there, but he was concerned that people are getting “more bold” with using their guns.

Louisville Metro Police say they don’t know who’s responsible for the shooting. If you have any information, contact police at 574-LMPD (5673).

Police chief defends demotion decision

Last night, a Louisville Metro Council committee questioned LMPD’s transparency after a recent demotion of an officer.

Aubrey Gregory was demoted from a major to a lieutenant in May and Chief Erika Shields said it was due to his use of a racial slur during training.

The main issue discussed Tuesday wasn’t the demotion itself, but the lack of documentation surrounding it. Chief Shields argued that the paperwork wasn’t required or necessary in this situation and she felt that she acted in the best interests of the community and the department.

