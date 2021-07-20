What you need to know for July 20, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Tuesday.

'It’s spreading like wildfire'

In a briefing Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said he was concerned over the rising coronavirus cases, including those of the Delta variant, in the state. To help combat the spread of the virus, Beshear issued several new recommendations, mostly aimed at those who haven’t been vaccinated.

Beshear said masks should be worn indoors by those who haven’t been vaccinated and people who are at-risk of serious illness, even if they’ve had the vaccine.

Beat the Heat

Clarksville leaders say their city is one of the hottest in our area and they’re looking for ways to keep residents cool in the years to come.

Over the next two years, a local team will map out the hottest spots in Clarksville and create a plan to cool those areas down. The goal of the process is to protect its residents from extreme heat.

Right now, the team is in the second phase of the five-part process. This phase will focus on community input, creating the heat map and reporting high-heat weather in the area.

Blast off!

This morning, Jeff Bezos is set to blast to the edge of space and spend a few minutes outside of Earth’s atmosphere.

The 11-minute flight will send the Amazon founder and three other passengers 62 miles above the earth – nine miles further than Richard Branson reached more than a week ago.

Liftoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

