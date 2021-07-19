What you need to know for July 19, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Monday.

Make your voice heard

The second of three public meetings over how Louisville should spend millions in American Rescue Plan funding is scheduled for today.

At the first meeting this weekend, the topic most talked about was affordable housing and making sure everyone in the city has a place to call home.

Other people suggested the city use the $340 million for public benches, programs for kids, teens and young adults and additional mental health resources.

After today, one more public meeting will be held on July 26. If you can’t make it to the meeting but have an idea, you can submit it online.

'I want the truth'

Indiana State Police are investigating after a woman died in the Jackson County jail over the weekend. Police said Ta’Neasha Chappell, who had been in jail since May, died at a Seymour hospital on Friday.

Before her death, her family said Chappell had been worried for her safety inside the jail, but the detective who contacted them didn't provide any details on how she died.

Chappell’s cause of death has not been released.

Burger time!

Louisville Burger Week is here once again! More than 40 local restaurants are participating this year and there are plenty of tasty opportunities to try someplace new.

Participating restaurants are offering $6 specialty burgers from July 19 through July 25. If you want some help navigating all the delicious options, you can pick up a Louisville Burger Week passport online. There are even some prizes up for grabs.

