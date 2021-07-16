What you need to know for July 16, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Here are some top stories for July 16, 2021.

Updated school guidance

Masks and social distancing will still be a part of the upcoming school year for most students, according to updated guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education.

The department said it is following CDC guidelines for its recommendations, which include a mask recommendation for unvaccinated students and physical distancing in classrooms. All students and staff members could be asked to wear masks in situations where most people are unvaccinated or if COVID-19 cases are higher in that area.

Each school district is still free to set its own rules, so be sure to check with yours before kids head back to school.

Sunscreen recall

Johnson & Johnson has recalled five sunscreen products after traces of benzene, a known carcinogen, were found in them. The company is investigating how benzene ended up in the products.

The products, one under the Aveeno brand and four Neutrogena sunscreen versions, will be removed from store shelves. The company said using the products is not “expected to cause adverse health consequences” but still recalled them “out of an abundance of caution.”

Brothers make history

Three brothers are opening the doors to the first African American-owned bourbon distillery in Kentucky today. The brothers – Victor, Bryson and Chris Yarbrough – grew up in Louisville and wanted to bring economic growth to West Louisville through their distillery.

The distillery will also be run by the first Black master distiller. Brough Brothers Distillery opens in the Park Hill neighborhood July 16.

