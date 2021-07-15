What you need to know for July 15, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

Here are some top stories around our area for July 15, 2021.

"This affects all of us"

Even though we’re halfway through 2021, we are just now starting to see some of the side effects of the coronavirus pandemic. One of those becoming apparent in Kentucky is an increase in substance abuse.

According to recent data, Kentucky saw a 50% increase in overdose deaths between 2019 and 2020. Rehabilitation centers and outreach groups had to stop their work during the first part of the pandemic, so those who were willing to get help may not have been able to find it.

“It got a lot worse because we didn’t have a way to get ahold anybody,” said Brandon Thomas, who sought out professional help after a long battle with alcoholism.

The hope is that people will reach out for help now that things are opening up again, but overdose numbers in the state were already on the rise before the pandemic. A local therapist says that eliminating the stigma surrounding rehab and seeking professional help could make a big difference.

Child tax credit on the way

The first monthly child tax credit payments start going out today. More than two million families in Kentucky and Indiana are eligible for these payments, which were approved through President Biden's American Rescue Plan.

If you opted to get the monthly payments rather than the lump sum next year, those payments should show up in your bank account by next week. If you don't normally get your tax refund through direct deposit, keep your eye on your mailbox.

If you didn’t opt into the monthly payments and want to, you can learn more on the IRS website.

More on the child tax credit

Anonymous donation

After worrying about whether he would be able to keep his business alive, Louisville Thrift Store owner John Scott said anonymous donors are helping him pay his utility bill.

A new sewer project is blocking the roads around his business in the Portland neighborhood, and he told WHAS11 earlier this week that he was concerned about staying afloat during the construction.

After that story aired, Scott said someone walked into his store with $1,000 cash, offering to help. Other people have also volunteered to set up a fundraiser for the business owner to make sure Louisville Thrift Store sticks around.



