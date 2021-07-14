What you need to know for July 14, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Happy Wednesday morning!

Here are some of our top stories for July 14, 2021.

Metro Corrections crash under investigation

A man is in custody after police say he intentionally ran his truck in the Metro Corrections building in downtown Louisville.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Louisville Metro Police shut down roads around the jail and the LMPD Bomb Squad responded to the scene as a precaution.

There was nothing suspicious found in the truck and police believe this was an isolated incident. The phrase “Patria y Vida,” connected to a viral song being used during the recent protests in Cuba, was spray-painted on the man’s truck, but police said they have not determined a motive yet.

Mom pushing for change

A Louisville woman has started a petition to make hit-and-run laws stricter in Kentucky. Patricia Bishop, who lost her son to a hit-and-run last year, says the current penalties don’t fit the crime.

So far this year, there have been 979 hit-and-runs in Louisville, resulting in four deaths and more than 300 injuries.

“I don’t want to see other families go through what we’re going through. These laws have got to be changed,” she said.

Saving the best for last!

We have a good news update! Earlier this week, we told you about Gorilla Glue, the last dog left at Louisville Metro Animal Services after their successful Empty the Shelters event.

Yesterday, the shelter announced that Gorilla Glue found his forever home and has officially been adopted after more than two months at LMAS.

The shelter said its work is never done and more animals are up for adoption every day. Check out LMAS to see who else may need a home.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

