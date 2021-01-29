What you need to know Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

Here are some of your top stories in and around Kentuckiana.

First Kroger COVID-19 vaccination sites announced

One of the first regional COVID-19 vaccine sites operated by Kroger will open on Feb. 2 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. With the other sites opening in Danville and Paducah, the Lexington site will be the closest one to Louisville out of this first group.

To register with Kroger, visit Kroger.com/CovidVaccine or call 866-211-5320.

Within five hours of the announcement, all 3,000 appointments at the Lexington Kroger site were filled. Gov. Beshear said additional sites will be announced in the coming weeks.

Gov. Beshear also said that all vaccination sites are to prioritize people who are 70 years old or older in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan. While people in Phase 1A and the rest of Phase 1B are still eligible for the vaccine, people in that specific age group will be the focus for right now.

If you want to sign up for notifications on when you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the new Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine website or call 855-598-2246.

LMPD's top-to-bottom review is finished - and the results aren't great

An independent review of the Louisville Metro Police Department found racial disproportionality in traffic stops, field interrogations and arrests.

Data from the 155-page report from Hillard Heintze showed Black drivers were 60% more likely to be stopped than one would expect from their percentage of the population. In speaking with the community and department, the organization said they found the community does not trust the police.

Morale among officers within the department isn't good, either. According to the review, 75% of officers surveyed said they would leave for another department if given the chance at this time.

However, there is hope for improvement, especially under the leadership of LMPD's new police chief, Erika Shields.

The review found that the department was open to all constructive criticism and Hillard Heintz said they have confidence that Shields can make change happen.

What is happening with GameStop and the stock market?

It's not just you. What's going on with GameStop's stock doesn't make sense to a lot of people.

The saga surrounding GameStop has taken another turn as the app Robinhood and other retail brokerages have added new restrictions for trading certain stocks – and people are not happy about it.

If you really want to dig into what’s happening, the Associated Press wrote this article diving into how this all started, what a “short” and “short squeeze” are, and what Reddit has to do with the whole thing.

