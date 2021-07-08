What you need to know for Aug. 9, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentucky and Indiana for Monday.

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Aug. 9, 2021.

Indiana schools adjust mask guidelines

School districts in southern Indiana have just started the new year, but two of them are already making changes to their COVID-19 guidelines.

Both districts are following a color-coded system based on the latest COVID-19 data provided by the state. This information is updated weekly, so additional changes could happen as case numbers climb or fall.

The Oldham County School Board could make changes this morning - they're meeting at 7 a.m. to discuss the upcoming school year. Both Oldham and Jefferson County Public Schools – which will require masks – start school Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Changes coming to Bardstown Rd. bars?

District 8 Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said if bars stopped selling alcohol at 2 a.m. rather than 4 a.m., people would go home earlier, which could help cut back on the recent violence in the area. Since June 17, there have been four shootings – three deadly – on Bardstown Road.

Councilwoman Armstrong hasn’t submitted the proposal yet and she said she’s willing to talk about other potential solutions.

Shots fired outside Jefferson Mall: What we know

Police are investigating after a shooting was reported outside Jefferson Mall early Sunday evening. According to LMPD, no one was hurt, but two businesses were damaged by gunfire.

Around 5 p.m., the mall was put on lockdown for several minutes while police searched the area, but they only found some shell casings outside.

