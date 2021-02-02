What you need to know for Feb. 2, 2021

It's Groundhog Day! Here are some top stories around Louisville and southern Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Happy Groundhog Day! Are we in for six more weeks of winter or is spring on the way? Punxsutawney Phil will make his prediction this morning. See more here.

Here are some other top stories to start your day.

Don’t lie to get your COVID vaccine

The Clark County Health Department said people are misrepresenting their eligibility so they can get their COVID-19 vaccine early.

The department made the allegations in a Facebook post saying they are seeing a “substantial lack of morality” at their vaccination sites. The department said people were lying about their age, address, or job location and duties over the weekend.

"I'd like to see people...looking out for their elderly neighbors and helping them sign up instead of jumping the line," Clark County Health Office Dr. Eric Yazel said.

Indiana just opened up vaccination appointments Monday for people 65 years old or older. Kentucky is prioritizing people age 70 or older as part of Phase 1B of the state vaccination plan. Vaccine supplies are still very limited, so appointments are usually filled as soon as they’re opened.

Not sure when you're eligible to get the vaccine? The Kentucky or Indiana state COVID-19 websites have tools to help you figure it out.

Son of LMPD detective killed in 2018 crash to receive settlement

Detective Deidre Mengedoht’s son will receive nearly $14 million in a settlement, nearly three years after his mother was killed.

Det. Mengedoht was killed on Christmas Eve when Roger Burdette slammed into her police cruiser while she was conducting a traffic stop on I-64. Burdette, a former Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) employee, failed a field sobriety test after the crash and was charged with murder and DUI.

An attorney for the family said Mengedoht’s son, who was 9 years old when he lost his mom, would be the sole beneficiary of the money.

Still swinging at 90

Lina Hess began working at Hillerich and Bradsby after high school, making a whopping $25.31 for 40 hours of work in June 1948. 73 years later, she’s still with the company and has built a legacy of being a trailblazer in the male-dominated sport of baseball.

She watched the Louisville Colonels play at Parkway Field, rose the ranks from billing to credit manager, and even fell in love with another longtime employee.

At 90 years old, Hess now welcomes visitors to the Louisville Slugger Museum on Fridays and Saturdays.

“People come through that door and they see her 70 years of work here, and she can talk to them about anything they want to know, past and present and she is an authority,” said H&B Chairman Jack Hillerich.

