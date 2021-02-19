What you need to know for Feb. 19, 2021

Friday is here! It's time to catch up on some top stories for the week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Here are some top stories to kick off your weekend.

Weather creates another obstacle for postal workers

Over the last year, many Louisville residents have complained about delayed or missing mail and the United States Postal Service has said that the coronavirus pandemic has made their job difficult.

But the recent stretch of winter weather has created a whole other obstacle for postal workers. While letter carriers try to not let the conditions stop them, one carrier said this stretch of snow has been the worst she’s seen in her nine years working in Louisville.

A spokesperson with USPS said the best way to ensure you get your mail is to have a direct path to your mailbox – if the letter carrier can’t get to it, you won’t get your mail.

The postal service isn't the only one dealing with the negative effects of winter weather, either. Garbage pick-up has been delayed for weeks for some customers - and that trash is piling up.

The Cash Option

It's been more than a decade since the Bluegrass state has had a big jackpot winner. But that doesn't mean the state is losing when it comes to the lottery.

In 2019-2020, more than 26,000 scholarships totaling over $40 million went to Jefferson County high schoolers through the Kentucky Lottery's KEES Scholarship Program.

If you do happen to hold a winning ticket with a major payout, you don't get your money right away. We got an up-close and personal look at what really happens after someone hits the jackpot in Kentucky.

Indiana doctor's NFL dreams come true (sort of)

Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel is a very loyal Indianapolis Colts fan. He has been writing to the team's general managers for the last 14 years, asking – with plenty of self-deprecating humor - to be the Colts' quarterback.

Yazel stands at 5 ft 9.5 inches, is left-handed, and has a 40-yard dash time that may not compete with others in the league. He’s also never played football before.

But what he lacks in physical ability, he makes up for with leadership skills - and obvious love for the franchise.

After more than a decade, his persistence paid off - he finally got a response from GM Chris Ballard.

