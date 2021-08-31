What you need to know for Aug. 31, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Here are some top stories from around Kentuckiana for Aug. 31, 2021.

Aid for Ida

Help is on the way for those who have been impacted by Hurricane Ida over the weekend.

A Louisville woman is planning to head south on Tuesday, bringing food and supplies to the people of New Orleans who are in the midst of recovery efforts.

“We’re able, so we’re gonna do it,” she said.

If you’d like to help, you can donate to Kentucky Baptist or send an email to Samantha Fowler at samantha.fowler@forefrontderm.com.

Verify: JCPS & NTI

As COVID cases continue to rise in schools, many parents are asking JCPS leaders why they haven’t returned to virtual learning.

The short answer is: They can’t.

During the last legislative session, Kentucky lawmakers passed House Bill 208, which limits the number of NTI days a school district can use. Right now, that number is 10.

Spokesperson Renee Murphy said if the district uses more than the 10 allotted days, the rest of the days will have to be made up at the end of the school year.

Indiana schools not reporting cases

Indiana schools are experiencing a similar situation, with more than 4,400 COVID cases reported in the last week alone. However, that number is likely much higher.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said more than half the schools in the state are not reporting their COVID cases, even though they are required to do so.

Due to an anticipated rise in cases over Labor Day weekend, Greater Clark County Schools is already planning on having additional virtual learning days from Sept. 7 to 10.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.