What you need to know for Aug. 27, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Friday!

If you missed any of the action in Bardstown yesterday, here's what happened.

Here are some other top stories around Kentuckiana for August 27, 2021.

Sherman Minton closure this weekend

Starting at 10 p.m., all westbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge will be shut down as crews prepare for Phase 1 of the bridge's multi-million dollar renewal project.

If you're traveling from Louisville to southern Indiana this weekend, you will need to find another way to get there. Officials are encouraging everyone to take I-65 and I-265 - but remember that bridge tolls will not be waived during this time.

The closure will end at 5 a.m. Monday morning. A similar closure of the eastbound lanes will happen in two weeks. Click here for the latest.

Eviction moratorium ends

The Supreme Court decided Thursday that it will allow evictions to resume, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The court said the CDC did not have the proper authority to reimpose the ban originally put in place by the Biden administration.

According to census data, this means around 3.5 million people could be facing eviction in the coming months.

Cars are coming back

The verdict is in: The Scenic Loop in Cherokee Park will reopen to vehicle traffic starting in September. Louisville Metro Council voted 19-5 to approve the change last night.

The area has been closed to cars since the early days of the pandemic when people were encouraged to spend more time outdoors. While there was a strong argument for the area to remain closed, the council decided that it kept too many people from having access to the park.

Here's what people said at one of the public meetings about the park:

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.