What you need to know for Aug. 26, 2021

FBI continues Bardstown search

FBI investigators will be back in Bardstown once again Thursday as they continue their search for Crystal Rogers.

On Wednesday, crews dug up a section of a driveway outside a particular house in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision but gave no indication of what exactly they were looking for.

Metro Council to make big decisions

Louisivlle Metro Council is set to meet Thursday night and there are several hot topics on the agenda.

A proposed temporary bar curfew ordinance - aimed at reducing gun violence, especially in the Highlands - will be on the table, as well as a proposal to reopen the Scenic Loop at Cherokee Park.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. tonight.

Paws up!

Today is for the dogs! Aug. 26 is International Dog Day and there are plenty of ways that you can celebrate.

PG&J Dog Park Bar and Club K-9 Dog Bar are both hosting events tonight to honor our four-legged friends. There is also still time to submit a picture of your pet for the Kentucky Humane Society's calendar contest.

Plus, we want to see your dog pictures! Text them to us at 502-582-7290 so we can show them off!

