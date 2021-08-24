What you need to know for Aug. 24, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Tuesday.

A teacher at Marion C. Moore School will not be in the classroom Tuesday after the district said they were involved in a “physical altercation” with a student. The district did not say Monday if it planned to take any disciplinary action against the student.

After videos of the incident were posted on social media, families gathered at the school in protest. Many said they planned to return to the school – and go to VanHoose Education Center - Tuesday morning to continue the protest.

“It’s a little outrageous. I feel like both parties need to be held accountable, and the school needs to be held accountable," one concerned parent said.

Governor Andy Beshear warned the commonwealth Monday that the next few months could be “very rough” as the delta variant continues to drive up COVID-19 cases.

The governor said cases are at an all-time high, with more than 2,500 cases reported yesterday.

During the governor’s press conference, medical professionals from across the state talked about the severity of the situation, urging everyone in the community to get vaccinated. A nursing director from Danville broke down in tears after he talked about losing eight patients to the virus in one day.

A Louisville couple from Haiti is hoping the community will be able to help their homeland after the recent devastating earthquake. More than 2,200 people have died and nearly 350 are still missing, according to the country's civil defense agency.

Pastor Celeve Izean and his wife Celicia moved to the United States more than 20 years ago, but they are concerned for their other family members still living in Haiti. The couple is asking for monetary donations that will be then used to provide care baskets for their friends and family back in Haiti.

If you are interested in donating, click here for more information.

