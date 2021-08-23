What you need to know for Aug. 23, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Monday!

Major congrats to Racing Louisville FC, who brought home the Women's Cup over the weekend - we love starting the week with good news!

Here are some other top stories from around our area for August 23, 2021.

New LMPD contract

Louisville Metro Police officers could be getting a raise if a new contract is approved. Mayor Greg Fischer and the city’s police union say they’ve reached a tentative agreement, which includes a pay increase as well as police reforms.

Reactions have been mixed, with some applauding the move to keep good officers and others saying the money should be used in different ways to promote public safety.

The Fraternal Order of Police will vote on the contract in about two weeks.

Court rules against Beshear

This means that some laws, like House Bill 1 – which allows businesses to reopen as long as they are following CDC guidelines – will now go into effect. It also means that laws passed in the upcoming legislative session will be free to go into effect if they are passed, even if they go against Beshear's orders.

“The Governor has had the courage to make unpopular decisions in order to keep Kentuckians safe – the court has removed much of his ability to do so moving forward,” a statement from the governor’s office said.

Start of something new

A dream will soon become reality as groundbreaking is set to take place to build a new elementary school in west Louisville.

The $19 million state-of-art facility will be built at 18th and Broadway and will be connected to the Republic Bank YMCA. The new school is part of Jefferson County Public Schools’ plan to bring innovative spaces to the district.

The groundbreaking is set for 10:30 a.m. Monday and the school is expected to open by January 2023.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE TOP HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.