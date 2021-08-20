What you need to know for Aug. 20, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Friday.

Will the mask mandate return?

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said his office was "actively considering" requiring masks again in Kentucky as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The state is facing a pandemic high of 466 ICU COVID-19 patients, and the highest positivity rate ever at 12.45%. Plus, more than 20 Kentucky hospitals say they are dealing with serious staffing shortages.

To try and boost morale among healthcare workers, the governor has announced that next week will be honored as "Healthcare Heroes of Kentucky" week.

Transportation troubles

Frustration over bus delays and overcrowding has reached a boiling point for hundreds of JCPS families. Parents say their students are arriving home hours later than expected and some are choosing to take them off the buses entirely.

The district is asking families for patience as it tries to sort out staffing shortages and other transportation issues. An interim solution may be staggering arrival and dismissal times to avoid canceling routes entirely.

Festive weekend events

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening in Louisville and Indiana to keep you busy.

Of course, there's the Kentucky State Fair, which will be open every day through Aug. 29, but there are other festivals happening this weekend, including the Louisville GreekFest and the Madison Ribberfest.

