What you need to know for Aug. 19, 2021

Here are some top stories from around Kentuckiana for Aug. 19, 2021.

State fair fun

The Kentucky State Fair begins today! This year’s fair runs through Aug. 29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Tickets for daily admission are $10, but if you want the VIP treatment, you can pick up a Thrill Ville wristband for $30. Don’t forget to bring along $10 for parking, too. Check out the map here to make sure you know where you’re headed.

Masks are required indoors, but you don’t have to wear them while you’re outside. You can also get your COVID-19 vaccine and other health screenings while you’re there.

And of course, you can’t forget the fun, food and music! Click here for this year’s concert lineup.

Gun scare at JCPS high school

A pellet gun was found at Pleasure Ridge Park High School following a fight between several students Wednesday. The school went into lockdown as police searched the grounds after someone reported seeing a gun.

JCPS said the student who brought the gun has been charged with having a weapon on school property, even though it wasn't a real gun.

No injuries were reported and the school finished out the day with heightened security.

Honoring our veterans

If you know a veteran who would love a seat on this year's only Honor Flight Bluegrass, the deadline to apply is approaching.

The team is working diligently to get wheels up on Oct. 20, ensuring the day-long trip to Washington D.C. will be as safe as possible. Applications for World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans are needed by Tuesday, Sept. 7.

People can apply online or over the phone at (888) 998-1941.

