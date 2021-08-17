What you need to know for Aug. 17, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Here are some top stories around our area for Aug. 17, 2021.

Testing for variants

The delta variant has been blamed for the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, but last month, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said only 4.5% of positive cases are being tested for variants.

The sequencing process to detect variants through the CDC is a lengthy and expensive one, so the city of Louisville is taking matters into their own hands.

In May, the city invested $150,000 to get its own detection equipment. The new system can process tests in a few days and provide a better picture of how these variants are affecting our area.

The department hopes to begin running samples this month.

Vehicle of interest

Federal and local authorities are still investigating the murder of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley and a new piece of information could lead them to a suspect.

On Monday, Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) released a picture of a possible 2002 to 2005 GMC or Chevy truck that is now wanted in connection to Shirley’s death on Aug. 5.

A reward of up to $75,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest. If you think you know something, you can contact any of the following numbers:

FBI: (502) 263-6000

ATF: (888) 283--8477

LMPD: (502) 502-574-5673

Know before you go!

The Kentucky State Fair kicks off in Louisville this Thursday. If you’re planning on going this year, you may want to brush up on this year’s policies.

The traffic patterns will look a little different if you’re headed to the Kentucky Exposition Center. Click here for parking info.

Planning to spend the evening at the fair? Anyone under 18 entering after 6 p.m. must have someone 21 or older with them.

And make sure you bring your mask – they’re required for indoor exhibits and booths.

To see more info on this year’s fair, click here.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

