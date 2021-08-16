What you need to know for Aug. 16, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Monday.

Child COVID-19 cases on the rise

Louisville doctors said they're starting to see kids with COVID-19 getting sicker at higher rates than before. On Friday, children 18 and under made up 23% of the 4,000 COVID cases reported in the metro.

"That's alarming to me as we're seeing what appears to be a distinct upward trend," Kentucky Children's Hospital Medical Director for Pediatric Infection Prevention & Control Dr. Sean McTigue said.

McTigue said getting eligible kids vaccinated is the key to preventing more of these serious hospitalizations.

Deadly 24 hours

The three separate shootings were reported between 3:30 a.m. and 10:15 p.m. in different locations across the city. Police do not have suspects in any of these cases and are calling on the public for help.

If you have any information on these incidents, you can leave an anonymous tip at 574-5673.

Parking wars

A group of Shelbyville residents is threatening to boycott a local theatre after several cars were towed from its vacant parking lot Saturday evening.

The residents said they often parked in the empty Shelbyville 8 Cinemas lot near Cattleman's when the restaurant's parking became full. The theatre had been closed for more than a year due to the pandemic and they said it had never been an issue - until this weekend.

The owner of the theatre said he had recently acquired the property and wasn't aware that people were used to parking in the lot.

The towing company he called charged several people with fines between $300 and $500, but a spokesperson for the theatre said those fines will be refunded after the confusion.

