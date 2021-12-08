What you need to know for Aug. 13, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Friday!

Here are some top stories from around our area for August 13, 2021.

Hospitals talk local COVID-19 cases

As COVID-19 cases rise in Kentucky, some state hospitals are canceling elective surgeries to make sure they have enough beds available.

While hospitals in Jefferson County aren’t to that point yet, medical leaders say they’re getting close. According to local data, more than 90% of the patients currently hospitalized because of COVID-19 aren’t vaccinated.

At the same time, hospitals are facing their own battles between limited staffing and employees struggling with burnout.

Board of Ed. makes mask call

The Kentucky Board of Education unanimously passed its own emergency regulation regarding masks in public schools Thursday. Despite protests from parents, Education Commissioner Jason Glass said he felt he had to advise the mandate because of the seriousness of the pandemic.

Per state law, the regulation is set for 270 days, but education leaders say it can be ended at any time. The regulation has provisions for certain situations, like for students who are hard of hearing or deaf.

The board’s mandate is separate from Gov. Beshear’s, which is set to expire after 30 days.

LMPD handing out panhandling citations

On Thursday, 14 people were cited by Louisville police for violating the Pedestrian Safety Ordinance. Passed in 2019, the PSO states that anyone who approaches a car while in the road, who stands in a median, or jaywalks could face a fine.

George Eklund, the education advocacy director for the Coalition for the Homeless said citations do not address the root of the problem.

According to arrest slips obtained by WHAS11, the citations were primarily made downtown and police said each citation was given to an individual standing in a dangerous area.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.