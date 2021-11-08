What you need to know for Aug. 12, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Thursday.

Here are some top stories around our area for Aug. 12, 2021.

The conversation surrounding masks in Kentucky schools is far from over. The Kentucky Board of Education is planning to meet Thursday to discuss enforcing its own mask mandate, which could last through most of the school year.

The board meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be available to view online.

Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order, which is separate from this proposed regulation, is currently set to expire after 30 days. The board's decision could last up to 270 days.

Mosquito concern

Mosquitos infected with the West Nile virus have been detected in four different Louisville ZIP codes. A release from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said the affected areas are 40205, 40212, 40214 and 40215.

Most people infected with West Nile either show no symptoms or relatively mild symptoms. People over the age of 60 or who have certain medical conditions are at the greatest risk for severe disease.

Officials are urging residents to take extra care, especially in the early morning and at dusk, when mosquitos are more likely to be present.

Booster vaccine up for approval

The FDA is expected to authorize booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine as early as today. The shots, produced by Pfizer and Moderna, would primarily be for people with compromised immune systems who need extra protection from COVID-19.

The University of Kentucky has been chosen as a site for a separate booster vaccine study and is looking for participants. If you’d like to be a part of the study, click here for more information.

