What you need to know for Aug. 11, 2021

Good luck to all the students heading back to school this morning! Remember that thousands of students in Jefferson and Oldham County are returning to class, which means there will be many buses on the roads.

Take your time during the morning commute and be courteous of buses and students.

Here are some top stories around our area for Aug. 11, 2021.

Gov. Beshear issues mask mandate for schools

As schools across Kentucky welcome back students this month, they will all have one thing in common: A mask requirement.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order mandating masks for all schools in the state. Under the mandate, students, staff and visitors must wear masks at all times while inside school facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

Jefferson County Public Schools and Oldham County Schools, who both return to class on Wednesday, had both decided on their own mask requirements before the mandate, but several other counties had to change their policies last-minute.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has already announced that he plans to challenge the governor’s order in the state Supreme Court.

Don't panic!

A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. This test is similar to the monthly tests usually conducted by state authorities and will be aired on television, radio and other devices.

If you have signed up for emergency alert text messages, you should receive one of those as well.

The test is set to begin at 2:20 p.m. EST. There is no emergency situation – it is only a test.

Reward increased for info on deputy's murder

The federal agencies investigating the death of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley are still trying to figure out what happened the night he was shot and killed – and they’re upping the incentive for anyone who can help.

The FBI, ATF and the Louisville Metro Police Foundation say they will now offer up to $75,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the 26-year-old’s murder.

Shirley was ambushed and shot while working security at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively on Aug. 6.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should call any of the following numbers:

FBI: (502) 263-6000

ATF: (888) 283--8477

Louisville Metro Police: (502) 502-574-5673

The funeral for Brandon Shirley is scheduled for noon at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway. More information on his arrangements can be found here.

