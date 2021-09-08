What you need to know for Aug. 10, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Tuesday.

Here are some top stories around our area for Aug. 10, 2021.

Mask up!

Several local school boards met Monday to discuss their mask policies for the new school year – and some made last-minute changes.

Just before the first day of school, both Bullitt and Oldham County Schools announced that they would require masks for all students and staff due to rising COVID cases.

While mask policies weren’t up for discussion in New Albany, parents flocked to the New Albany/Floyd County School board meeting last night to express their thoughts on the topic.

Ultimately, the board decided to follow the recommendation from Superintendent Bradley Snyder, which sets the district’s mask policy based on a color-coded alert system. The district is still coded yellow, which means masks are encouraged, but not required.

Honoring Deputy Brandon Shirley

Today, the visitation for Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy Brandon Shirley, who was killed in the line of duty last week, will be held in Louisville.

Shirley, who police say was ambushed while working an overnight security job, was well-known and loved, especially in Fairdale. Many community members came together Monday night to honor Shirley with a tribute run with Running 4 Heroes, a non-profit that honors fallen military members and first responders.

“He just loved it. He loved helping people," said Deputy Tom Duffy, who helped mentor Shirley at the Hall of Justice for nearly two years.

Brandon Shirley’s visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Owen Funeral Home on Dixie Highway. His funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at noon at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway.

