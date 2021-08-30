What you need to know for Aug. 30, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Monday.

The latest on Ida

Hundreds of thousands of people in New Orleans are waking up without power this morning after Ida caused “catastrophic” damage to the city’s power supplier this weekend.

Overnight, Ida downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, but communities along the southern United States are still feeling the effects of the devastating storm. As a Category 4, Ida’s 150-mph winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland. At least one death has been connected to the storm.

The remnants of Ida will work their way north and bring rain and storms to our area Monday and Tuesday. Click here to see the latest forecast.

The search in Bardstown continues

Crews worked around the clock this weekend in Bardstown, hoping to uncover more answers in the Crystal Rogers case after finding an "item of interest" on Friday.

Following the sixth straight day of investigating, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said he hopes his community can finally get closure at the end of this search.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the people responsible for Rogers' disappearance.

Clean it up

If you've noticed that downtown Louisville is looking a little cleaner, you can thank Brightside, Clean Collaborative and the Louisville Downtown Partnership. The groups have been working together to clean up litter in the city and they’re always looking for more volunteers.

Next month, the groups will host another Sweep and Sip event, where you can spend some time cleaning, then enjoy a beer from a local brewery as a reward.

