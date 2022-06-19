More Kentuckiana cooling centers opening as more extreme heat nears

Temperatures this week are expected to reach near 100 degrees in the region. Here's what you need to know to stay cool.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As temperatures are expected to reach near 100 degrees this week, some Kentuckiana organizations are working to keep the community cool.

The Salvation Army plans to open cooling centers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Their location on Green Valley Road in New Albany and the thrift store on Little League Boulevard in Clarksville are both designated centers.

They will have cold water and air conditioning for anyone needing to escape the oppressive heat.

Cooling centers available in the Metro include eight Neighborhood Place locations, 14 Metro Senior Nutrition program sites and the 17 branches of the Free Public Library.

Personal risks connected to heat waves the release mentions include:

Heat cramps

Heat exhaustion

Heat/sun stroke symptoms

To prevent risks from excessive heat, the mayor suggested:

Seek air conditioning

Avoid strenuous activities

Wear light-weight, light-colored clothing

Check on everyone

Drink fluids

Never leave pets or people alone in cars

