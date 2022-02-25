Injuries reported at Louisville structure fire, fire department investigating

A Louisville Fire Department spokesperson said at 8:40 p.m. firefighters answered a call about a structure fire at the 1700 block of Liberty Bell Way.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people escaped a structure fire before Louisville Firefighters arrived on the scene.

Louisville Fire Department spokesperson Bobby Cooper said at 8:40 p.m. firefighters answered a call about a structure fire at the 1700 block of Liberty Bell Way, near Berry Boulevard in between Dixie Highway and Taylor Boulevard.

Cooper said firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes to find the fire coming from a two-story, multi-family building.

Cooper said after searching the building 30 firefighters brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

The building sustained extensive damage said Cooper.

Both people sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital he said. He also said no firefighters were injured.

LFD Arson Investigators are trying to figure out what happened said Cooper.

Related stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.