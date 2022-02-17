Councilmembers to vote on 'no-confidence' resolution, independent investigation into Louisville's jail

The votes come amid growing frustration in LMDC leadership, after six inmates died inside the facility in a 90-day span, starting in Nov. 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday night, Louisville's full Metro Council will vote on two different resolutions regarding ongoing issues inside the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC): a vote of 'no-confidence' in LMDC leadership, and one calling for an independent investigation into the jail amid a string of recent inmate deaths.

This week, Mayor Greg Fischer's office announced three new hires for additional assistance and review into Corrections. Amy Hess and Ron Heady will be the two new Public Services assistant chiefs, and Gary Raney will serve as an outside consultant and expert in jail deaths to review the recent suicides, along with LMDC policies, training and equipment.

But Councilman Anthony Piagentini (R-District 19) argues investigators hired by the Mayor's office don't equate to a truly independent review. Piagentini is the sponsor of the resolution calling for an investigation led by the Metro Council's Government Oversight and Audit Committee (GOAC). He cited a similar resolution filed back in 2018, also initiating a review into LMDC.

Councilman Piagentini says the GOAC will make the decision on an outside investigator. Piagentini also notes the purpose of the legislation is to dig into recent deaths and ongoing staffing issues inside the facility -- and will solidify the extent to the kind of jail information that can be subpoenaed.

The Corrections Union made its vote of no-confidence in Sept. 2021. FOP President Daniel Johnson has repeatedly blamed LMDC Director Dwayne Clark for allowing problems to overflow. Johnson has cited a growing staffing shortage, most recently sitting at above 140 vacancies.

On Wednesday, Clark released this statement to WHAS 11:

“I realize that the proposed no-confidence resolution on me, while symbolic, is front and center. While the Council may or may not have confidence in me, I have confidence that by working together, we can improve and protect the lives of the inmates in my custody."

Meanwhile, prior to the Metro Council's vote, Louisville's Chief of Public Services Matt Golden addressed this letter to Councilmembers, asking for them to conduct the investigation before holding their no-confidence vote:

"To summarize my previous letter to you, under Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) Director Dwayne Clark, sworn wages are up, inmate populations are down, and employee vacancies have not shown a dramatic decline. In fact, sworn staffing is at 75% at LMDC, which when jails and prisons across Kentucky are 30% to 50% staffed. We continue those efforts and are expanding our team to fast track change and help improve Corrections.

That being said, I know the Council has called for a no-confidence vote in Director Clark. This week, Councilmembers have also called for an investigation of Clark’s leadership and a review of LMDC. Given the two resolutions, it is my hope that you will conduct your investigation before you hold your no-confidence vote. Otherwise, it’s finding someone guilty before you even hear the evidence and discern the truth.

In the meantime, you are aware of our improvement plans. Director Clark and his team and the Mayor and his team will continue our relentless efforts to improve. We will build capacity at all levels to accomplish this and continue to seek fruitful collaboration when possible."

