Louisville community debates abortion policy in public forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At Wednesday's Louisville Forum discussion, advocates on both sides of the abortion debate spoke about policy and the ongoing court proceedings over Kentucky's trigger ban.

Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life, and Tamarra Wieder, Kentucky state director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, presented their views and took questions from the community.

Wuchner said her group won't "compromise on life."

In light of Kentucky's abortion trigger law, which is temporarily blocked, she said worries from IVF participants about embryos or about physicians leaving the state are unfounded.

“Abortion gets sanitized 'it’s a medical procedure,' but what is it, so today those who were listening we went back to the principle 'what is abortion?'" Wuchner said.

Wieder said abortion is a form of healthcare. She said restrictions that would take place if the trigger law is allowed to stand have unintended consequences and place barriers on health care.

"One in four women will have an abortion in their lifetime, pregnancy Is complicated," she said. “Kentucky already faced so many post-Roe realities, especially depending where you live, it just created more obstacles to care.”

The panelists discussed medication abortions, how lawmakers could consider resources for mothers, if biological fathers should be required to have a role and the lack of exception for rape and incest in Kentucky's law.

"With what other crime do we punish the child for the crime of the father?" Wuchner said.

Right now, abortions are allowed to continue in Kentucky. A judge placed a temporary block on the ban, while attorneys for Kentucky’s two abortion clinics seek an injunction in court.

If granted, the injunction would suspend the state law while the case is litigated.

Wuchner said if that happens, Right to Life would continue to fight and follow the lead of Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

In addition to the legal battle over abortion laws, Kentucky voters will cast a ballot on Constitutional Amendment 2 in November.

Constitutional Amendment 2, which is on the general election ballot Nov. 8, reads: "To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."

Wieder said she is confident there is support in Kentucky for "no" votes.

“They’ve overplayed their hand, so there is discussion. I think we’ll see movement and defeat the constitutional amendment," she said.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry gave the parties involved in the injunction hearings until July 18 to file written briefs. He will then consider them and decide whether to grant the injunction.

