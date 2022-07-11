'Create a healthier city': Louisville Parks joins Natural Areas Conservancy network

The Natural Areas Conservancy's goal is to help solve climate change and biodiversity loss around the planet.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year, Natural Areas Conservancy’s 12-city network is growing to 18, and Louisville is one of them.

NAC's goal is to help solve climate change and biodiversity loss around the planet according to their website.

An Olmsted Parks spokesperson explained that Louisville will collaborate with the other 17 cities within the network to learn best practices from each other, set long-range goals and expertise to inform future stewardship efforts.

In 2019, the NAC created the Forest in Cities national network to engage expert teams from metro regions across the U.S. to promote and advance healthy, natural forests.

“Investing in Louisville’s protected natural areas is vital for the health of Louisville’s environment and the people who live here by fighting climate change, minimizing urban heat, providing recreational opportunities, and protecting critical habitats,” Julie Donna, sustainability coordinator of Louisville Metro Government, said.

The teams were selected through a "competitive process" and professionals throughout the cities are chosen to represent the teams.

The local organizations chosen to represent Louisville include:

Office of Advanced Planning and Sustainability

Olmsted Parks Conservancy

Louisville Parks and Recreation’s Natural Areas Division

Wilderness Louisville

“We’re excited to join the network,” Liz Winlock, project manager at Olmsted Parks Conservancy said. “We hope to raise awareness of the importance of urban green space and create a healthier city for humans, plants and wildlife.”

