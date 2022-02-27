'I hope they feel comforted in knowing they're still supported.' Louisville Jewish community supporting Ukraine

Residents at Shalom Tower talked about their family and friends who are still living in European countries, and they're looking for ways they can help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jewish community of Louisville is listening to the concerns of those with family in Ukraine and other European countries.

Monday, the center hosted a conversation at Shalom Towers, a senior living facility.

Mauri Malka, senior director of programs, said she knows it's an overwhelming time and she wants to do all she can.

"In light of the current events, we wanted to make sure they had an opportunity to voice their concerns,” Malka said.

For decades, many of the residents have lived here Shalom Tower, resettled from their home countries in Europe.

"It's difficult seeing folks that you care about, that you've worked with over the course of their life here, feeling so distraught over at the events that are taking place right now and the concern that they're feeling over friends, and not being able to have answers for them,” Malka said.

She's working on talks with affiliate and local agencies to see if there are any resettlements efforts they can take part in, just like the center has done for decades.

"I hope they feel comforted in knowing they're still supported,” Malka said.

Bellarmine University Economics Professor Abby Blanco said it's hard to tell if the new sanctions will be enough to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but she sees private companies stepping up to help.

"They're taking the burden on themselves to figure okay how can we do our part to help apply this pressure,” Blanco said.

Some examples, AirBnB announced it would house refugees, and Liquor Barn said it's no longer selling Russian products. Also, Elon Musk sent Ukraine antennas to access his satellite-based internet service.

They're steps Blanco said will keep up the pressure campaign, and as a professor of students affected by this, she's happy to see it.

"This is something that is devastating and that I think should give us all pause,” Blanco said.

Blanco also said locally, besides gas prices, Americans might not feel the full economic effects of the crisis yet.

In the coming weeks, she said prices of goods will likely increase. For example, Blanco said Russia and Ukraine make up about 30% of the world's global supply of wheat.

