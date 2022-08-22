Louisville Jewish community creates petition over hiring former LMPD officer

Corey Buckman started a petition against the move, voicing concerns about the hiring process and the officer's history with LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some members of Louisville's Jewish community said they have concerns over a recent hire to help improve security.

Working with the Secure Community Network, the Jewish Community of Louisville (JCL) recently hired former Louisville Metro Police Lt. Col. Joshua Judah as their new security officer.

Judah retired from the department after more than 21 years in August.

Corey Buckman started a petition against the move, voicing concerns about the hiring process and Judah's history with LMPD.

Judah is named in an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit filed after the shooting death of David McAtee during the 2020 protests.

Buckman worried that could have an impact on how the JCL works with the Black community.

“We want to make sure our community is safe, but we also feel like we can't be safe if other parts of our community are not also safe,” he said. “Our safety comes from working together and collaboration and just standing together in solidarity and it just felt like a move in the opposite direction.”

JCL President Sara Wagner said they hired Judah following a nationwide search that included interviews, background checks and references.

"We fully support the positive changes Josh is already making toward creating a safer and peaceful community for our Jewish community and Louisville," Wagner said.

