MetroSafe: 1 adult, 1 child shot in Jacobs neighborhood

EMS is at the scene on the 3700 block of Kahlert Ave.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Emergency services are on the scene of a reported shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood.

MetroSafe said it received reports of one adult and one juvenile with gunshot wounds on the 3700 block of Kahlert Ave. at around 1 p.m. Friday.

WHAS11 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information when it is received.

More on WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.