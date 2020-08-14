3-year-old, adult dead after shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

LMPD said officers took the child to Norton Children's Hospital where they later died.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police confirmed one child and one adult have died after a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood Friday afternoon.

MetroSafe said it received reports of one adult and one juvenile shot on the 3700 block of Kahlert Ave. at around 1 p.m. LMPD said officers located a deceased man in his mid-20s and one juvenile with gunshot wounds.

The child, who family has identified as 3-year-old Trinity Randolph, was taken to Norton Children's Hospital where she later died.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is currently investigating. WHAS11 has a crew at the scene and will provide more information when it is received.

