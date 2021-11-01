x
LMPD searching for 16-year-old who did not return home from kayaking

Jacob N. Stover's family said he left his home in Prospect to go kayaking in the Ohio River, but never returned.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are searching for a 16-year-old who went kayaking at Cox Park Sunday, Jan. 10.

Jacob N. Stover's family said he left his home in Prospect to go kayaking on the Ohio River Sunday, but never returned. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, black winter pants, blue beanie and black boots.

Stover is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing around 140 pounds and standing at 5 feet 9 inches.

Both LMPD and conservation officers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are looking for Stover. Anyone who might have information is asked to contact LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD.

