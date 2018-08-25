(Louisville Business First) - Louisville International Airport is finalizing an aggressive makeover plan to upgrade a series of outdated equipment and controls that officials believe will make the facility more modern and efficient.

The airport will soon start rolling out a five-year terminal enhancement project conducted in several phases to the tune of roughly $100 million.

Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said Thursday that the project will entail expected replacement of the airport's mechanical systems — including its heating, cooling, plumbing and internal control — and a replacement of the airport's moving walkways and escalators. Elevators also will be upgraded or replaced, he said.

"We need them to be more reliable and expect those things to be operational,' Mann said.

Natalie Chaudoin, director of public relations for LRAA, said the airport has 10 escalators, 19 elevators and six moving walkways, most of which would be affected by the plan. All but four of the escalators will be replaced, as those four were changed during a previous renovation, she said.

Chaudoin said some of the first projects tackled likely will be the completion of the two moving walkways in the connector between security and the rotunda entrance to concourses A and B. Another early-phase project will be the completion of the identity wall within the connector. The wall features iconic people and places in the Louisville area as a means of distinction.

Roughly a quarter of the project costs will be designated toward replacement of all 25 jet bridges, which are movable connectors between the terminal and an airplane that are equipped with a series of electronic controls. With a likely price tag of more than $1 million each, the jet bridges will cost upward of $25 million to $27 million.

