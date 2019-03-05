LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport expects to welcome more than 28,000 visitors this Derby weekend. With all eyes on the city for the upcoming Kentucky Oaks and Derby, the airport kicked off its welcome activities for arriving passengers Thursday. WHAS11's Senait Gebregiorgis was there.

When all the fun is done, TSA says expect long lines at the airport come Sunday. The security administration says it expects to screen a record, more than 14,000 passengers post Derby. They advise travelers to come at least two hours before their scheduled flight.